The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring larger than life entertainers, will bring their ALL-NEW show, “Pushing the Limits” to the Casper Events Center.

Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personable with a star-stuffed roster including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and woman stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George. Every show features a blend of hilarious hi-jinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt.

WHEN: February 25th, 2020 | 7:00 pm

WHERE: Casper Events Center

COST: Tickets start at $25.00

Casper's own, DJ Nyke, will be on the court as a celebrity guest player. Bring the entire family out for all the high flying, gravity defying, and slam dunking fun!

The Harlem Globetrotters are a one-of-a kind experience putting a new spin on family time. You won’t want to miss these memories worth repeating, so get your tickets today!