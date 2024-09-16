The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters Return to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center

It's been at least five years the original Harlem Globetrotters graced Casper with their exciting and entertaining brand of basketball.

The good news is, they are returning to the Ford Wyoming Center early in 2025.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page made the announcement with a pic and a message that read:

Just announced: the Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour will be coming to the Ford Wyoming Center on March 10, 2025. Tickets go on sale September 30th at 10 am. Stay tuned for presale opportunities.

Throughout the years, I've had the distinct pleasure to play both with and against the Harlem Globetrotters. It is worth noting, each time, I was thoroughly embarrassed.

In case you were wondering, it was not an act. I am truly that bad at basketball. I did however, get a chance to redeem myself. Long story short, I failed there as well.

Regardless, fun was had each time. It's not everyday you get to live a childhood dream.

