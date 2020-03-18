Harlem Globetrotters “Pushing The Limits” Tour Postponed

Due to an abundance of caution surrounding COVID-19, the Harlem Globetrotters event scheduled on April 7th, 2020, has been postponed to a future date, yet to be announced.

Please hang on to your tickets. An email will be sent to you as soon as the new date is confirmed.

Can I get a refund? The Casper Event Center is asking that all fans please hold onto their tickets until the new date is announced. Once that happens, the refund policy will accompany the announcement.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, please send your request to the Harlem Globetrotters at info@harlemglobetrotters.com.