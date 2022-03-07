‘Longmire Days’ Has Set Dates for This Year’s Event in Wyoming

The fan convention that celebrates the Wyoming-based book and TV series 'Longmire' has announced dates for this year's 'Longmire Days'. The book series is written by author Craig Johnson, which inspired the series, which is currently on Netflix, about Sheriff Walt Longmire.

This year's convention will mark the 10th anniversary as the pandemic had previously put the event on hold. According to UPI, the Longmire Foundation said in a post on social media:

Due to pandemic related disruption of previous Longmire Days, we'll be celebrating this year as our 10th Anniversary...As the schedule of events and attendees come together, we'll provide more information including a complete schedule, offer event specific tickets, and provide volunteer opportunities. Everything will be posted at www.longmiredays.com with reminders via Facebook, Instagram, and e-mail. We look forward to seeing you this summer.

'Longmire Days' is set for August 18th through August 21st in Buffalo, WY. This year's convention will be full of meet and greets, panel discussions, dinners, parades, races and rodeos over the four days of the event. Some stars from the 'Longmire' TV series, which is currently streaming on Netflix, have made appearances at previous Longmire Days. In the past, actors such as Robert Taylor, Katie Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Cassidy Freeman, Zahn McClarnon, Bailey Chase, A. Martinez, and Louanne Stephens have appeared at the convention.

Not only have the dates for Longmire Days been announced, but recently, news broke about the fact that Craig Johnson is releasing another book in the Longmire series. The new novel will be titled 'Hell and Back', and will be released September 6th of this year.

As mentioned, the show streams on Netflix so if for some reason, you haven't seen the show up until now, there's plenty of time to catch up. And below is the trailer for the sixth and final season of the show, just to pique your interest.

