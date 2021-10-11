Longtime Natrona Basketball Coach Jerry Dalton Passes Away

Jerry Dalton, who coached the Natrona County boys basketball team for 22 years has passed away according to a Facebook post from his family. Dalton's coaching career spanned more than 3 decades as he worked at East Junior High in Casper, Campbell County in Gillette, and then Natrona. in basketball football, wrestling, and track.

Dalton had just 2 losing seasons in 22 years as the Mustangs headman with a state championship in 1986 and 1989. His teams finished 2nd at the state tournament in 1974, 1981, and 1995. He won 343 games with the Mustangs, the most ever by a boys basketball coach at NC. All told in his career, he coached 50 different teams with 48 of those posting a winning record. His all-time record regardless of sport or school was 635-231 and was named the boy's conference coach of the year 7 times.

The Mustangs and Fillies' current gymnasium was named after Dalton in 2009 and he was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1991.

Jerry Dalton

