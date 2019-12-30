Lookout Ladies: Men Twice as Likely to Think They’re Good Liars

I admit that this is a weird thing to share since I'm a guy, but it appears that my species is twice as likely to think we're an expert at lying according to a new study I've found.

For some women, this will not exactly be a shocker, but science now appears to confirm that guys lie. A lot. Study Finds shared a study done by the University of Portsmouth. Here's a quote from one of the doctors that participated in this survey:

We found a significant link between expertise at lying and gender. Men were more than twice as likely to consider themselves expert liars who got away with it

This is the time I would normally share that infamous GIF of Homer Simpson slowly backing into the bushes, but that's unfortunately not an option. Or, maybe it is.

Here's the part of this I find most interesting. The study says that men prefer to lie in person as opposed to doing it online. I would have guessed the opposite, but then again I'm a guy and am probably lying to myself right now. (*shrug*)

If you're a lady, may I suggest showing this to the man in your life and seeing how much he squirms. I know I did.