Travel Impacts Possible With Casper Area Winter Weather
Beginning late Friday and continuing into Saturday, the National Weather Service in Riverton is warning travelers in the Casper area.
In an alert sent Friday, forecasters predict that 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall in parts of Natrona County. Two to 3 inches are possible on Casper Mountain.
The most significant snowfall is expected between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Temperatures in the teens and lower 20s combined with wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph are likely to create localized hazardous driving conditions. Open areas along I-25 north of Casper and US 20-26 are expected to be the most significantly impacted.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app