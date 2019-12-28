Phone Scammer Using Casper Police Officer’s Name to Solicit Money

Casper police are reporting a recent phone scam in which the caller is utilizing a police officer's name to solicit money from potential victims.

According to a press release Saturday, Casper police have received numerous reports of area residents receiving calls from someone claiming to be a police officer. They then use an unnamed officer's name and ask for money.

The caller is also utilizing CPD's non-emergency number in some cases.

"The Casper Police Department will never contact you over the phone and ask you for money," CPD Sgt. Josh Albrecht said in the release. "If you receive a phone call or text that seems suspicious, it probably is."

Anyone receiving the calls should immediately hang up and contact CPD at 307-235-8278.

The Casper Police Department is currently investigating the scam.