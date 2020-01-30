Man Stabbed Multiple Times in Rock Springs; Police Investigating
Rock Springs police are investigating an incident that left a man with multiple stab wounds.
According to a statement on Facebook, police responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on early Wednesday morning after the man came to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.
The unnamed man was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police are still investigating the incident and more details will be released at a later time.
