This Halloween Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Want You to Get Baked — Sorry, Baking!

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart's new show, who just purchased the rights to Bozo the Clown and more, below.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Dream Team Back Together!

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are teaming up yet again, this time for a Halloween baking show! The show premieres Oct. 21 on streaming network Peacock.

David Arquette Bought the Rights to Bozo the Clown

For the first time in 65 years, someone has purchased the rights to Bozo the Clown, and it's David Arquette; The actor says he has big plans for the iconic IP: "You have to kind of think of it as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." (via WXFB)

Two Eagles Fans Allegedly Caught Having Sex in Bathroom Stall

Footage of a couple doing... something... in a bathroom stall during Sunday night's (Oct. 10) football game have gone viral. By the time the video starts, a fairly large crowd has already gathered — including a few cops.

Robe Worn in 'Squid Game' Up for Auction

The actor who played VIP #4 in the hit Netflix show Squid Game is not only auctioning off the robe he wore in the show, but also a storyboard and his copy of the Squid Game script. Geoffrey Giuliano says the auction is to raise money for widows and children living in West Bengal. (via TMZ)