Take a Virtual of Tour of Kanye’s Cody Ranch That’s Now for Sale

Earlier this week (October 11th, 2021), it was announced that Kanye West put his Wyoming home up for sale. This news came just a few weeks after it was announced that he had put seven of his commercial properties back on the market, which were rumored to be the home of his Adidas collaboration for his Yeezy shoe line.

It appears the fashion and music mogul will soon be leaving the Cowboy State for good, if he hasn't already. What Ye had christened, West Lake Ranch, has now gone back to its original nom-de-plume: Monster Lake Ranch. The massive Cody, Wyoming property is being listed at $11 million.

The official DBW Real Estate YouTube channel (DBW Realty), posted a three and half minute virtual tour along with a description that states:

Monster Lake Ranch is 3,888 acres with two fresh water trophy lakes. The once in a lifetime property contains a BLM lease, equipment sheds, equine facility, livestock corrals, and hay meadows. The lodge, commercial kitchen, go cart track, and trophy trout fishing bring commercial opportunities. The views of the sandstone cliffs and Absaroka mountains make it a premier Wyoming ranch investment.

I personally think it's awesome that Kanye's leaving the go-kart track that he had built when he first moved there in 2019. I think it's the perfect addition to the property.

Click here to take a virtual 3-D map tour of Monster Lake Ranch.

There is hope that Kanye might at least come back to Wyoming to visit. He still owns on another ranch the Bighorn Mountain Ranch, which has an estimated price tag of just under $15 million.

