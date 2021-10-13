Win $100 for Frank’s Butcher Shop Grand Opening in Casper Oct. 16th

Frank’s Butcher Shop is having its Grand Opening Sale this Saturday and we want to hook you up $100 to spend.

Frank’s Butcher Shop started when Billy Brenton was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning a ranch. He quickly learned Wyoming beef was not readily available to everyone at an affordable price. That’s when Billy’s vision of Frank’s Butcher Shop came to life, to bring Wyoming raised beef, cut straight from your personal butcher, fresh to your table.

Frank’s Butcher Shop's Grand Opening Sale is Saturday, October 16th 9:00am - 2:00pm or while supplies last. This $100 gift card could buy you some serious beef this weekend. There will be special low prices on Ground beef Cases, Cube Steaks, Stew Meat, Chuck roasts, Chuck Steaks, Sirloin Roast, and All Round Roasts. There will also be some serious savings on liquor including selections from Cowboy Country Distilling.

*Contest ends Friday, October 15th at 9:59am*