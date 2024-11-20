The McRib Returns to Wyoming McDonald’s Soon Along With Another Tasty Surprise

No matter how many times fast food giant, McDonald's says their barbeque pork sandwich, the McRib, is never coming back, it always seems to return around the same time every year, like clockwork.

McDonald's heavily hinted at the famed sandwich's return via X (formerly Twitter), with a photo and caption that read:

happy McRib is back szn to all who celebrate

listen on repeat below

A very shocking Facebook post from American video game and entertainment media website, IGN, featured a picture, along with a caption that stated:

Not only is the McRib returning on December 3, but limited-edition half-gallon jugs of sauce will be available to purchase online for $19.99 from November 25.

If you're anything like me, then you too are a super fan of the sandwich (If you're not, please don't judge). Well, for all of us super fans, there is actually a McRib Locator website. It more than likely is not a McDonald's sanctioned site, but it is pretty accurate. I check every year around this time, but Mickey Dee's seems to be ahead of the power curve for 2024, which isn't a bad marketing strategy.

Are you happy the sandwich is coming back and/or would you ever by the sauce for your home usage?

