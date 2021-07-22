Meet The Artist Of These Iconic Wyoming Posters

Just North and East a tad of Devils Tower Wyoming is the little town of Hulett, Surrounded by ranches the little town is almost nothing more than one small grocery store and a few bars and restaurants for the tourist, with a couple of curiosity shops at each end.

Or so I thought. Then I walked into a place that had the owners name in big letters on the top. BOB's.

It turns out that Bob is not just some guy who owns a tourist trap in a small Wyoming town. Bob has a painting hanging as a permanent display in the Smithsonian Institute. You'll see that painting are more in the gallery below.

In one room I found posters on the walls that I have seen all over Wyoming and the region. Everyone seems to loves these iconic works of the west that promote Wyoming Rodeos. It turns out that in talking to Bob, I was talking to the artist, Bob Coronado

Meet The Creator Of Wyoming's Most Iconic Rodeo Posters The works of artist Bob Coronato