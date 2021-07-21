Natrona County Arrest Log (7/19/21 – 7/21/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chrissy Big Eagle -- Contract Hold/billing

Ethan Burgess -- DWUI

Anthony Clark -- Hold for probation and Parole

Iesha Dembo -- Contract Hold/billing

Terencio Eagle -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Annual Cert of Regis

William Harrison -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Shane Johner -- Shoplifting x3, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Trespassing x2, Fail to Appear

Paul Penney -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II -

Bre-Anna Raines -- Serve Jail Time

Adriana Sanchez -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I