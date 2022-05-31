Memorial Weekend Snow Strands A Dozen Wyoming Drivers

Monday morning, Memorial Day Weekend, Winter Storm Warnings were sent out for Western Wyoming. But not everybody got the message.

While most of the rest of the state had an all-day, hard steady rain. 3 feet of snow in northwest Wyoming.

Travelers became trapped on the Chief Joseph Highway.

Wyoming Highway 296 also known as the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway is a 45.96-mile-long state highway in the U.S. state of Wyoming and follows the route taken by Chief Joseph as he led the Nez Perce Indians. (Wikipedia).

2 feet of snow. 10 to 12 cars backed up. To make matters worse a pickup pulling a camper and went sideways and blocked traffic.

Straight through Monday WYDOT was moving vehicles and clearing the road.

Cowboy State Daily was told of a power line had come down on the highway due to the heavy, wet snow, creating dangerous sparks.

This storm should not have been a surprise to anyone. It had been predicted in advance. Perhaps these roads should have been closed.

This one road was not the only one that had trouble over the weekend. Several highways in the higher elevations had heavy snowfalls of several feet, effectively shutting them down.

As of early Tuesday morning, 05/31/22, Beartooth highway remained closed.

The Beartooth Highway is an All-American Road on a section of U.S. Route 212 in Montana and Wyoming between Red Lodge and the Northeast entrance of Yellowstone National Park, passing over the Beartooth Pass in Wyoming at 10,947 feet above sea level. (Wikipedia).

Also, 14A over the Bighorns was closed Tuesday morning.

Chief Joseph Scenic Byway was open but under heavy caution.

