Metro Animal Shelter Hosting ‘Game of Homes’ Cat Adoption Event

If you're looking for a "purr-fect" Valentine's Day present for the cat person in your family, this is the event for you.

For the entire month of February, Metro Animal Shelter is doing a "Game of Homes" theme adoption event for cats that are black and/or black/white.

I spoke with Metro Animal Shelter kennel technician, Rick Constantino, who stated:

It's not that they're harder to adopt out, we statistically get more in so this is a great way to hopefully get more to good homes.

To adopt, applications must be pre-approved beforehand with an application. Every other cat that's not black or black/white is the normal $35.00 fee.

