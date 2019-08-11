Metro Animal Control will transfer eight exotic birds, rescued from a hoarder's home in July, to a Colorado-based parrot welfare organization on Monday, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.

"One of our main requirements in this decision-making process was to choose an organization which could not only provide the best care possible for these birds within the Rocky Mountain Region but also had strict adoption guidelines in place,” Police Chief Keith McPheeters said in the news release.

"It was very important to us that our Casper residents would be able to adopt the birds that were rescued from our community," McPheeers said. "The Gabriel Foundation was able to assure us of that. We sincerely hope to see some of these incredible animals back in the Casper community.”

On July 17, Casper Police rescued 42 dogs, 14 cats, the birds and on chicken at a home in the 1200 block of West 23rd Street after an investigation of alleged animal abuse. The home's resident, Deanna Gray, has pleaded not guilty in Municipal Court to 81 counts -- 64 counts of animal cruelty, one count of not removing animal waste, and 16 counts of not removing deceased animals. Her trial is scheduled for next month.

All animals were placed in the care of Metro Animal Shelter. The cats and dogs were made available for adoption on July 25. Due to the specialty care required and endangered status of the exotic birds, additional time and resources were required to ensure these animals were placed in the most appropriate and professional care possible, according to the news release.

Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said most of the birds are macaws.

The police department considered the best place for the animals and chose the Elizabeth, Colo.-based Gabriel Foundation, which says it is a "parrot welfare organization providing for the complete physical, psychological and environmental well being of the parrots in our care."

Metro Animal Control, 2392 E. Metro Road, will transfer the birds to the foundation at 9 a.m. Monday.

Individuals interested in adopting these rescued exotic birds are encouraged to complete an adoption application through the Gabriel Foundation.