Paul Rudd is one of my all time favorite actors. He's funny, he's intelligent, and probably most of all, he makes being in your 50's look sexy.

The 51-year old star of Ant-Man (and countless other films and television appearances) has a new public service announcement advising his "fellow millennials" to wear facial covering during the pandemic.

The video was originally posted to Twitter by New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, yesterday (September 14th, 2020). It shows Rudd using current slang to persuade young people to wear face masks, who, as he states in the video, are apparently the highest risk for spreading the coronavirus. The video has already garnered over four million views in less than 24-hours.

While Rudd relies heavily on comedy to get his point across, at one point, near the end of the video, he seems to get agitated that he has to resort to jokes to get young adults attention. At one point, during the tirade, he states:

Wear a mask! It's easy, it's simple! Please, it's not hard! People are dying... hundreds and thousands of people are dying.

Considering how viral the video has gone and the speed at which it took it to get to that point, you'd think the message would be working. However it seems that a great deal of people are focusing more on the more trivial points of the video's poster, Governor Cuomo.

Here's to hoping the message doesn't get completely lost in the sauce. Props to Paul Rudd for stepping out to do even make the video to begin with. We salute you, sir.