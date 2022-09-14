Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported

At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page.

When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and another was checked for fire damage into the attic.

Occupants were home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Damage from the fire was limited to the room of origin. The cause has been determined to be a malfunctioning exhaust fan.

Five units from Casper Fire-EMS initially responded as well as a fire investigator from the Natron County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force. Crews were assisted by Banner Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police, Casper Public Safety Tele-Communicators, Black Hills Energy, and Rocky Mountain Power.

Casper Fire-EMS would like to remind citizens that as the temperatures change to inspect all sources of heat to make sure they are functioning appropriately and that no combustibles are stored on or near them. And they would also like to remind everyone to "close before you doze" doors to bedrooms while sleeping and ensure you have functioning smoke detectors.

