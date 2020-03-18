Missing Dog ‘Cleo’ From I-80 Pileup Found Deceased

The remains of a lost dog have been recovered following the massive pileup on I-80 that took place on Sunday, March 1st, 2020.

The following message was shared to the private Facebook group, Carbon County, Wyoming Pets Group, by page administrator Christi Chapman, which read:

I wanted to thank everyone who prayed and searched for Cleo. Her family is also very grateful for all of the love and shares that enabled us to find her.

With permission from Mike and Kimberley Masunas I am sharing that we recovered Cleo. Unfortunately she had been hit by a train on the tracks, just a few short miles from where the accident occurred, and did not survive.

Her body was recovered, still wearing her collar with ID, and her chip scanned to definitively confirm that it was indeed Cleo. She will be cremated, and her remains, with her collar and tags will be sent to Mike and Kim.

Please respect the family as they mourn her loss, and as Mike recovers. Despite the tragedy, he is in good spirits, and we have spoken that when he is back on the road, Rawlins and Carbon County will be thrilled to see him!

We are grateful for the folks on the ground who never gave up despite the conflicting reports. Because of them, the Masunas family does have closure, and they know the end of her story.