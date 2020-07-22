WATCH: Little Dog Loves Going Down The Slide At Amusement Park

A video recently posted by CCTV IDIOTS Twitter feed has gone viral showing a little dog that keeps going down a slide on it's own at an amusement park, over and over.

The video has already been viewed almost 820,000 times since Sunday and shared over 1100 times.

The video is the cutest thing ever, but after doing a little bit of internet sleuthing, I found out it is not actually a new video. The dog's name is Gypsy and the original video was shared to YouTube by an animal-loving channel called The Dodo, way back in September 2016.

All in all, we still hope Gypsy is alive and well and social distancing on a slide at home with its owners.