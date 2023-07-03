MODIFICATIONS: Casper Transit to Deviate on Parade Day

Casper transit operations will be temporarily impacted on Tuesday, July 11th during the 2023 Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Parade.

The LINK buses (Blue, Green, Red, and Yellow) will begin normal routing at 6:30 a.m. and complete their first round. At 7:30 a.m. when the buses depart from the Transfer Station on Beech Street, they will make all scheduled stops but will deviate to 5th and Beech on their return to the Transfer Station at 8:30, traffic permitting.

“Since Beech Street access will be blocked for the parade from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the LINK buses will not be able to return to the Transfer Station until the parade is over and streets are reopened,” Scott Dresher, Transit Manager stated. Dresher went on to explain the buses will unload their passengers at the corner of 5th and Beech Street at 8:30, the closest point to the Transfer Station they will be able to safely reach.

The Blue, Green, Red, and Yellow routes will pause service until normal LINK bus service resumes at 12:30 p.m. The LINK buses for Evansville (Orange) and Mills (Purple) expect no impacts during the parade but will have no transfers to other routes until after 12:30 p.m.

The door-to-door ASSIST services will not be able to service any location on a street closed for the parade including Skyline Towers at 300 E. Collins, the Wyoming Bank Building Apartments at 204 E. Second and the Sunshine Apartments at 400/403 S.

Durbin. “ASSIST services for other locations will continue as usual,” said Dresher. “Please join us in celebrating the beloved Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo and Parade.”

More information on Casper Area Transit Service is available at 307.235.8273 for ASSIST (door-to-door service); 307.235.8287 for LINK (fixed route service); or www.casperareatransit.org.

