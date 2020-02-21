More Stolen Guns Recovered in Casper Area; 3 More Youths Arrested

Three more teens were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to an ongoing Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigation involving stolen firearms.

In addition to that, authorities recovered three additional stolen firearms.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Taylor Courtney said deputies located the teens driving in the area of Second and Walsh in Casper Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement officers followed them to the area of Beverly and Farnum before initiating a traffic stop.

One of the teens allegedly ran from the vehicle and a brief foot chase ensued. Two other teens were arrested in connection to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.