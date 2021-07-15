Mountain Lions The Quiet Stalkers Of Wyoming Wilderness

If you've been hiking on Casper Mountain and felt like something was watching you, it may have been a Mountain Lion. When out hiking, camping and exploring, you should ALWAYS keep an eye out for the Mountain Lions!

According to Mountain Lion.org Mountain Lions, are also known by many names as Cougars, Pumas and Panthers (are the most common), it really depends on where you are in the country. In no way, shape or form the cuddly kitties you have roaming inside your house, they are meat eating predators that are like the Ninja's of the forest.

These stalking machines are curious like your house cat, but as deadly as their African cousin. There are similarities and differences between the two. The African Lion is a member of the 'Big Cat' family and the US Mountain Lion (Cougar, Panther, Puma) is a member of the 'Large Cat' Family. They are both tan in color, but the US Lion are smaller in size. A male Mountain Lion can weigh over 200 pounds and be 6 to 8 feet from nose to tip of tail. A male African Lion can weigh over 400 pounds and be between 9 and 10 feet long. Both are meat eaters, but make no mistake, even though the Mountain Lion is smaller it can still do some major damage.

It's estimated there are about 2,000 Mountain Lions in Wyoming. With the state being a mountainous state and with open areas of wilderness, Mountain Lions roam in most parts of the state. Hunter-ed.com are more likely not going to be seen that often...

They prefer rocky, brushy areas with steep slopes or cliffs and scattered openings in the trees; but in the past few years, they have been encountered in more marginal habitats, often close to human habitation.

As shown in the 2019 video below, Wyoming Game & Fish captured a Mountain Lion just outside of Casper, Mountain Lions have been spotted many times in or around the city and many have caused havoc on livestock, and have been captured on game cams all over the state.

Be careful when spending time in nature and know what to do in the event you come in contact with this member of the Large Cat Family.

According to Game & Fish, Anyone who encounters a mountain lion can call the Casper Game and Fish office at 307-473-3400. After hours, you can reach Game and Fish at 1-877-WGFD-TIP or contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282.