Natrona County Arrest Log (1/27/21 – 1/29/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kimberly Adams -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession, driver's license, auto insurance.

Steven Bateman -- driving while under the influence.

Donald Caraveau -- hold for probation and parole.

Brian Clinton -- fail to comply.

Benjamin Costalez -- interference, seatbelt violation/child restraint.

Austin Jay Goodfellow -- hold for probation and parole.

Nichole Greenleaf -- fail to comply, fail to appear.

Will Henze -- criminal warrant.

Jerri Hill -- hold for probation and parole.

Cheyanne Hobb -- fail to appear controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x2).

Matthew Jenkins -- controlled substance possession, open container in vehicle.

Troy Johnson -- driving while under the influence, interference with a peace officer, speed too fast.

Samuel Lukowiak -- district court bench warrant, fail to comply.

Nickalas Mathill -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Ashley Moyte -- fail to comply.

Steven Perry -- driving while under suspension, insurance violation - no current liability, registration motor vehicle, marijuana - possession.

Kaylee Thomas -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Johnny Wade -- contract hold.

Brady Westood -- delivery of a controlled substance, larceny, use of a firearm in a felony.

Hosea White -- fail to comply.

