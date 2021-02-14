Natrona County Arrest Log (2/10/21 – 2/12/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Barry Barrera -- contract hold.

Raymond Boyles -- domestic battery.

Viola Burd -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Wesley Dabbs -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, possession with intent to deliver, criminal warrant, fail to comply, district court bench warrant (x2).

Maren Drake -- serve jail time.

Sherry Finch -- public intoxication, open container/consume in vehicle.

Richard Gutierrez -- driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession, fail to comply, fail to appear (x2).

Russell Hill -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Brandon Johnson -- serve jail time.

Moziha Madrid -- serve jail time.

Jeret Mears -- hold for probation and parole.

Bridgett Noe -- controlled substance possession, contract hold.

Donald Ramsour -- district court bench warrant, fail to appear.

Christopher Schultz -- domestic battery.

Daniel Urbanski -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession (x2).

Gregory Williams -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Get our free mobile app

10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know