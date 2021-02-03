Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/21 – 2/3/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Andrew Barrett -- aggravated assaut.

Aaron Blanchard -- public intoxication.

Ashlee Bojaj -- fail to comply.

Steven Carothers -- fail to comply.

Adan Chavez-Arevalo -- immigration hold.

Michael Crow -- public intoxication.

Jay Dillon -- driving while under the influence, auto insurance, open container in vehicle.

Justin Fraser -- fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Samuel Garris -- burglary.

Deshann Gorden -- driving while under the influence, open container.

Jay Gordon -- fail to comply (x2), fail to appear.

Mandelyn Hernandez -- fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Benjamin Hine -- county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession.

Cameron Hopper -- criminal warrant.

Rachael Konkler -- hold for probation and parole.

Kenneth-Jeremy Latham -- burglary, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, possession of burglar's tools, conspiracy, larceny.

Levi Lee -- serve jail time.

Michal Lindberg -- public intoxication.

Wilbur Lutkins -- criminal warrant.

Taylor Macias -- fail to comply.

Sabrina Prosise -- serve jail time.

Tyler Smith -- criminal warrant.

Chance Summers -- driving while license suspended, run red light, insurance violation - no current liability, controlled substance possession.

