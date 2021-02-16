Natrona County Arrest Log (2/12/21 – 2/16/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shayne Armajo -- contract hold.

Michael Bell -- disturbing the peace.

Gilbert Casias -- felon in possession of a weapon.

David Contreras -- possession with intent to deliver, driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Ernest Drake -- fail to comply, district court bench warrant.

Douglas Esterline -- serve jail time.

Jason Ford -- fail to comply, serve jail time.

Edward Foster -- fail to comply.

Matthew Geis -- domestic battery.

Daniel Harris -- public intoxication, open container.

Devin Houser -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, interference with a peace officer.

Cory Hudson -- interference with a peace officer, criminal entry, controlled substance possession.

Derrick Jonas -- public intoxication.

Natasha Jones -- under the influence of a controlled substance.

Kylee Joreski -- fail to appear, interference with a peace officer, controlled substance possession.

Zachariah Keller -- breach of peace.

Matt Kimball -- domestic assault, strangulation of a household member.

Amanda Lawson -- controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency.

Guy Lucero -- public intoxication.

John Mates -- criminal bench warrant.

Michael Mondle -- fail to comply.

Taylor Olson -- driving while under the influence.

Clinton Palmer -- fail to comply.

Deandre Phillips -- hold for probation and parole.

Emmanuel Potter -- criminal warrant.

Dovila Ramiro -- driving while under the influence.

Daniel Riggs -- courtesy hold for other agency.

Ray Robinson -- fail to comply (x2).

Brandie Roland -- serve jail time.

Brendon Rosebush -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Salvador Salas -- domestic battery.

Joseph Teixeira -- driving while under the influence, marijuana possession.

Matthew Treanor -- National Crime Information Center hit, domestic battery.

John Tucker -- hold for probation and parole.

Olga Varela Munoz -- serve jail time.

Amber Wilson -- fail to appear (x4).

Charles Woolsey -- trespassing.

Get our free mobile app

50 of Your Favorite Retail Chains That No Longer Exist