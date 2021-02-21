Natrona County Arrest Log (2/16/21 – 2/19/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Louis Allen -- serve jail time.

Austin Anderson -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, auto insurance, auto registration, felon in possession of a weapon, larceny.

Kenneth Avey -- hold for probation and parole.

Ronald Boggs -- serve jail time.

Zachary Borden -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, petty larceny.

James Bunderson -- aggravated assault.

Terry Burch -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Michele Chavez -- fail to comply.

Melanie Coder -- trespassing.

David Contreras -- hold for probation and parole.

Benjamin Costalez -- serve jail time.

Jessica Cox -- fail to appear.

Phillip Diekemper -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to comply.

Justin Edwards -- interference with a peace officer, controlled substance possession.

Ayla Estell -- county warrant/hold for agency, interference with a peace officer.

Emily Gettleman -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Zachary Hammond -- serve jail time.

Shadow Heckert -- fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Juston Jackett -- hold for probation and parole.

Robert Jastren -- county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession.

John Kohler -- criminal bench warrant, controlled substance possession, violate protection order.

Cathy Long -- pedestrian under the influence, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Aaron Miracle -- driving while under suspension, driving without interlock device.

Tashina Morgan -- fail to comply (x3), district court bench warrant.

Lane Naasz -- serve jail time.

Jodi Nickerson -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, bond revocation.

Shane Rooney -- driving while intoxicated, speed too fast, seat belt required.

Francisco Sosa -- fail to comply (x2), criminal warrant.

Sandra Stubblefield -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Joshua Wallowingbull -- county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

James Wilkerson -- criminal warrant.

Ann Wilson -- district court bench warrant.

Kevin Wilson -- driving while under suspension.

