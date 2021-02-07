Natrona County Arrest Log (2/3/21 – 2/5/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kimberly Adams -- controlled substance possession, auto insurance, registration violation, driving while under suspension.

Mathew Archibeque -- hold for probation and parole.

Chrissy Big Eagle -- fail to appear.

Ronda Callen -- fail to comply.

Amber Carpin -- serve jail time.

Cathryn Cole -- fail to comply.

Justin Edwards -- hold for probation and parole.

Brenda Ehrler -- county warrant/hold for agency, hold for Wyoming Women's Center, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Kyle Hendricks -- drive without interlock device, driving while under suspension.

Evan Kerr -- hold for probation and parole.

Cody Noonan -- controlled substance possession.

Edward Rogers -- fail to comply.

Andrew Sherman -- fail to comply, district court bench warrant, criminal bench warrant.

Gwen Timm -- fail to appear.

Jeremy Trowbridge -- district court bench warrant.

Robert Veal -- domestic battery.

Randall Wehr -- serve jail time.

Daniel Wylie -- fail to comply.

Miguel Zapata-torres -- immigration hold.

