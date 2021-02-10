Natrona County Arrest Log (2/8/21 – 2/10/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joshua Archuleta -- fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency.

Patrick Cain-Hassler -- county warrant/hold for agency (x3).

David Franklin -- serve jail time.

Shyla Hoffman -- serve jail time.

Mitchell McCain -- fail to comply.

Amber Miller -- serve jail time.

Pablo Peralta -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Shielyn Perea -- controlled substance or liquid in jail, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, county warrant/hold for agency.

Thomas Roeber -- hold for probation and parole.

Jesse Settelmeyer -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Matthew Sexton -- domestic assault.

William Teel -- public intoxication.

Pao Vang -- controlled substance possession.

Logan White -- serve jail time.

Matthew Williams -- driving while license suspended/revoked.

Chue Yang -- controlled substance possession.

Israel Zegiel -- breach of peace, criminal trespass.

