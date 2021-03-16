Natrona County Arrest Log (3/12/21 – 3/15/21)

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jon Barton -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

John Boyden -- serving weekends.

Eric Brannam -- criminal warrant.

Jajvann Bynum -- possession with intent to deliver, controlled substance possession.

Justin Cloud -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession (x2), closed sign markers.

Gerardo Contreras-Amaya -- immigration hold.

Desare Cramer -- driving while under the influence.

Benjamin Doll -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Crystal Dresser -- public intoxication.

Kadin Eastlund -- hold for probation and parole.

Menyan Hauck -- fail to appear.

Ricki Heth -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation - no current liability.

Shyla Hoffman -- fail to appear.

Cody Joy -- domestic battery.

Erin Kampa -- district court bench warrant, interference with a peace officer.

Kelly Kincade -- public intoxication.

Kyla Lawson -- fail to comply (x2).

Peter Longoria -- reckless endangering.

Keegan Marshall -- hold for probation and parole.

Cory O'Malley -- courtesy hold for other agency.

As'sher Pettry -- auto burglary.

David Rael -- driving while under the influence, maintain insurance, driving while under suspension, driving without interlock device.

Lisa Sears -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, insurance violation - no current liability.

Casey Teakell -- fail to appear (x2).

Ranson Thompson -- domestic battery.

Jacqueline Washakie -- public intoxication.

Erin Zimmerman -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession.

