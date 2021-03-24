Natrona County Arrest Log (3/22/21 – 3/23/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Allison -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, fail to comply.

Jerry Fernandez -- controlled substance possession, registration violation.

Bradley Froke -- fail to appear.

John Gallaway -- hold for probation and parole.

Lucas Hallock -- domestic battery.

Deanna Herrera -- driving while under the influence.

Joanne James -- fail to comply, fail to appear.

Beau King -- burglary, wrongful take/dispose of property, false written statement.

Racheal Konkler -- probationary court hold.

Dakota Landess -- fail to appear.

Larry Lattimore -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to appear.

Nichole Lau -- fail to comply.

Matthew Matney -- public intoxication.

Zayne Ritzman -- hold for probation and parole.

Richard Seabolt -- courtesy hold/other agency.

Jacob Willhite -- attempt to elude, reckless driving, driving while under suspension.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Casper Landmarks THEN vs. NOW; History in Photographs