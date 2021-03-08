Natrona County Arrest Log (3/5/21 – 3/8/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Buddy Alexander -- domestic battery.

Alejandro Arriaga -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Eldine Barker -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Lorie Batchelor -- driving while under the influence.

Harvey Branden -- driving while under the influence, limitations on backing.

Robert Bravehawk -- fail to comply, public intoxication.

Monique Campbell -- fail to comply, district court bench warrant.

Justo Diaz III -- pedestrian under the influence, controlled substance possession.

Christopher Dorman -- domestic battery.

Alyssa Duran -- fail to comply.

Leandra Eagle -- public intoxication.

Timothy Giles -- driving without interlock device, driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension.

Alexis Haworth -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Zakre Large -- fail to appear.

Steven Lashmett -- fail to appear.

Johanna Linnens -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Samuel Lukowiak -- larceny, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, attempt to elude, reckless driving, fail to comply.

Michael Malloy -- driver's license, fail to comply.

Joseph Martinez -- driving under suspension, no insurance, vehicle registration, fail to comply.

Devon Neeman -- fail to appear.

Shawn Newport -- fail to appear.

Bud Perry -- public intoxication.

William Posey -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, county warrant/hold for agency.

Timothy Schnepper -- controlled substance possession (x2).

Stanley Seivewright -- fail to comply.

Austin Spurlin -- public intoxication.

Emmanuel Tyler -- public intoxication.

Terrance Yellowplume -- county warrant/hold for agency (x3).

Get our free mobile app

Famous Historic Homes in Every State