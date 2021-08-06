Natrona County Health Officer: Unvaccinated Are Sitting Ducks

Appearing on Wake Up Wyoming, Natrona County Health Officer Mark Dowell agreed that those who are unvaccinated are "sitting ducks."

"We're 48th in the United States for vaccinations in adults," Dowell said. "It's keeping people out of the hospital and keeping people alive."

Get our free mobile app

Speaking on people who have been vaccinated but still become infected with the vaccine, Dowell stressed those cases are mild.

"It's incredibly effective," Dowell said. "Ninety-nine percent of the people hospitalized with COVID right now were never vaccinated. So that gives you an idea of how effective the vaccines are."

On Masks

Dowell said Wyoming isn't ready to "do anything yet" regarding a mask mandate.

Earlier this week, Governor Mark Gordon said the choice to wear masks should be left up to individuals.

But, Wyoming Medical Center has quadrupled the number of patients hospitalized with COVID. Positivity rates for the virus have increased 20% in Natrona County as well. The Delta variant is here, too, he said.

"I don't know about you but I want to put masks and economic damage in the rearview mirror," Dowell said. "If everybody goes and gets their vaccine, we can put this in the rearview mirror.

"If we're making the choice not to vaccinate, we're going to have to go through what's just starting now again and how many of us want another surge?"

Dowell added that people in their 40s and 50s are starting to get the virus. The elderly have become vaccinated compared to younger people.