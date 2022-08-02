Natrona County Library Puppet Show

The Natrona County Public Library hosted Dragons are Too Seldom Puppets for a puppet show by Markie Sholz.

There were lots of giggles as Sholz puppeteered her animated cast of puppets for a show called "The Great Water Crystal."

Get our free mobile app

Sholz is from Spearfish, South Dakota. She has been touring for over 50 years and has performed shows in 39 states and 6 countries. She travels 30,000 to 70,000 miles a year in her life-long pursuit to bring puppets to audiences.

Dragons are Too Seldom has more performances this week: Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Next Tuesday-Thursday will be the LAST summer puppet performance: Ann Lincoln's Yo Ho Ho Pirate Show.

Natrona County Public Library Puppet Show Dragons Are Too Seldom presents "The Great Water Crystal." Puppeteered by Markie Scholz.