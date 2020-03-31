UPDATE (10:15 a.m.)

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday updated its reported number of COVID-19 cases. The statewide total increased to 109.

==========================================================

Original Story:

Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Natrona County on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 12.

Statewide, there have been 95 reported cases. Of those patients, 26 have recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department officials are working to complete contact tracing on the newly reported cases.

The newest patients are self-isolating, along with their immediate household members.

No deaths have been reported in Wyoming in connection to COVID-19.