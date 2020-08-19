Natrona County Public Health officials say they are in "full support" of public events provided that they occur safely.

In a news release Wednesday, the Casper-Natrona County Public Health Department said health officials have partnered with groups and businesses to safely hold community events during the COVID Era.

One event in particular is a planned downtown concert over the Labor Day Weekend in which more than 1,000 people are expected to attend.

Though not specifically named, the Hairball Concert is scheduled for that weekend.

"In this case, and every case of a large community gathering, CNCHD works with organizers to ensure all precautions are accounted for and a strong plan is in place prior to the event," health officials said. "For this particular situation, the event organizers are having smaller separate groups, enhanced security and enforcement of distancing and are utilizing a large outdoor set up to prevent the possible 1000 people from mingling."

The event is ticketed and controlled and organizers are planning advance precautions to prevent the transmission of COVID.

Further, current state health orders allow for such gatherings.

That's despite there still being evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 within Natrona County. Heading into the fall and winter, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department recommends increased diligence to prevent transmission.