A Casper-Natrona County Health spokeswoman on Monday said community spread of coronavirus within the county cannot be ruled out.

Casper Natrona County Public Health Public Information Officer Hailey Bloom said that, because the ninth case cannot be connected to two existing clusters in Natrona County, officials cannot rule out community spread.

"From what we know right now, the new Natrona County positive case from (Sunday night) is not believed to be connected to any of the other cases in the county," Bloom said. "The exposure of this individual is currently unknown."

Bloom also said a case, representing Natrona County's tenth announced case was a reporting error.

"There is not a tenth case in Natrona County at this time," Bloom said.