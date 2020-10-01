Natrona County Reported Record-Number of COVID Cases in September

Natrona County saw more than 300 new COVID-19 cases in September, health officials announced late Thursday.

That number far exceeds previous monthly highs since the pandemic began.

According to a news release, the cases were due to widespread, community transmission. By the month's end, local health officials identified cases in almost every sector, population and setting within the Casper community.

Impacts have been high with the medical community, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, medical clinics and offices. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has even been impacted, officials say.

All confirmed positive and high-risk exposure contacts have been isolated or excluded from work.

But that still leaves a burden on the local medical community.

Although these situations are acted upon quickly, the impacts are vast. This places a great burden on staff, parents, families, businesses and ultimately the community," the Casper Natrona County Health Department said in the release. "Thus proving that COVID-19 knows no bounds. It affects all sectors, all agencies, all ages, all risk factors, all settings and ultimately all communities.

"COVID-19 has not spared our community of these impacts."