Natrona County Requests Variance To Allow Indoor Dining

Natrona County officials have submitted a variance to the state to allow indoor dining to resume.

Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson said Tuesday that the request hasn't been approved but county officials plan to have it approved by Friday.

When approved, the variance will have similar rules as outdoor dining. Tables must be 6 feet apart. Signage must be maintained to allow individuals from separate parties to maintain 6 feet away from each other.

Restaurant staff will also be required to wear masks and restaurants will not be allowed to operate without PPE and EPA approved cleaning products.

Restaurants will also be required to close for disinfecting in the morning, afternoon and evening.