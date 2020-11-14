The Natrona County School District on Saturday announced that all school district visitors and activity spectators will be required to wear face-coverings while attending any indoor event, program or activity.

"This includes all NCSD indoor sporting events, music or theatre performances, parent/teacher conferences, Open House events, and all other indoor events or activities inside a district facility. This also pertains to any outside agencies utilizing NCSD facilities," a district news release states.

Face-coverings will be required regardless of social distancing or when sitting with immediate family.

If a spectator or school visitor refuses to comply with the requirement, they will not be allowed to attend the event.