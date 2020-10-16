Two high school students, one middle school student, one elementary school student and two school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a prepared statement from the Natrona County School District on Friday.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department notified the district of the six cases: one Natrona County High School student and one staff member, one Kelly Walsh High School student, one Centennial Middle School student, one Manor Heights Elementary School students, and one Verda James Elementary School staff member.

On Friday, the district also said 86 students have been directed to quarantine by the health department or their designated healthcare provider. The district as of late Friday afternoon had yet to post the number of staff members who have been directed to quarantine.

The district has provided the applicable student directory information to the health department to assist with contacting the affected individuals. The health department also will provide affected parents or guardians with further information and actions.

If you receive a phone call or message from the health department, please contact them immediately to avoid delays in the contact tracing process.

If your student is identified as a requiring to quarantine or isolate by the health department, the district will work to provide remote learning and instruction.

If you have any questions regarding the process of identifying what constitutes a close contact, questions about quarantine or isolation, or COVID-19 testing please contact the appropriate health officials at the health department at (307) 577-9892.

