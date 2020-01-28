NCSD: Casper Tutor Charged With Child Sex Abuse Has Been Fired

The Natrona County School District employee who was arrested this month on suspicion of child sex abuse has been fired, the district confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

Jason Waugaman, 36, faces two charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He was previously employed by the school district as a substitute teacher, a part-time teacher at Dean Morgan Junior High School, and a speech and debate activity sponsor at Kelly Walsh High School.

Waugaman allegedly abused a 14-year-old girl in July 2016, when Waugaman was 33 years of age.

The school district said Tuesday that while Waugaman was in custody following his arrest, his access to student information, school buildings and district communication channels was deactivated.

He is now permanently prohibited from being on school district property.

According to charging documents, Waugaman was the substitute teacher for one of the victim's junior high classes in the 2014-2015 school year.

Later, Waugaman contacted her on a social media site. Communication continued when the victim began attending high school.

Waugaman allegedly made sexual comments, discussed specific sexual acts and sent nude photos.

In July 2016, the victim sneaked out of her house in the middle of the night. Waugaman allegedly had sex with her in the back of his car.

The victim filed a complaint with the Casper Police Department on Jan. 13. The district was made aware of Waugaman's arrest three days later.

However, despite widespread criticism from the community, the district was prohibited from releasing details about the case -- including Waugaman's name or other identifying information -- immediately after he was taken into custody.

The only public statement from the district on the date of Waugaman's arrest said that a district employee was arrested on child sex abuse charges, and the crimes "may have been connected to the scope of his employment with the school district."

"At this time, we are able to lawfully release more information, under the direction of our legal counsel, regarding this incident," the district said Tuesday.

The district said pre-employment background checks were conducted on Waugaman, including a criminal background check with the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Waugaman was also subject screened on the United States Department of Justice National Sex Offender Public Website, as well as the Wyoming DCI website, before his employment commenced.

"Under Wyoming Statute Section 6-2-319 we were, until this time, prevented from disclosing specific identifying information as related to this incident," the statement from district spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said. "However, upon notification of his arrest, specific and direct actions were taken by the Natrona County School District, in partnership with the Casper Police Department, to preclude the suspect from having further access to students."

The district says the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Waugaman's bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court.