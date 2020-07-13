NCSO: Someone Vandalized Game Wardens’ Vehicles at Alcova

The Natrona County Sherif's Office says two trucks belonging to Wyoming Game and Fish game wardens and a boat used to patrol Alcova were vandalized sometime between the afternoon hours of July 4 and early morning of July 5.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigations Sergeant Taylor Courtney said two game wardens parked their patrol vehicles at the Alcova Marine at around 4 p.m. on July 4. They returned at roughly 1 a.m. July 5.

When one of the game wardens tried to drive away, he lost oil pressure and a warning light flashed alerting him to shut his engine off. The other game warden found that the oil filter was loosened and his truck was leaking oil.

Someone also reportedly took the plug out of a boat used to patrol Alcova.

Courtney said someone took the drain plug out of a Game and Fish patrol boat. Game wardens noticed that when they took the boat out on the reservoir and it began flooding.

The game wardens were able to safely get the boat back to land.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the Natrona County Sheriff's Office at 307-235-9282.