Neighbors Finish Farmer’s Harvest After He Suffered Heart Attack

With so much negativity being broadcast your way we need to hear stories like this. They help restore out faith.

September 14, 2020, DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Farmers of Divide County step away from their own harvest and rush to help a neighbor in need. The crop needs to come in now, but the old man next door has just suffered a heart attack.

Lane Unhjem was in the hospital in Crosby, North Dakota, unaware that the work that he was so worried about was being taken care of.

It was all hands on deck and the community brought 11 combines, 6 grain carts, and 15 semis to get Unhjem’s durum wheat and canola in the bin.

“I talked to a couple of farmers, got their equipment, and then other people just started calling and we had equipment offered from all over the place in the county, and their workers to go with it,” said family friend, Jenna Binde.

“Everybody knows the Unhjems, and they’re good people and good in the community, and just kind of the farming way of life too. You help your neighbor out when they need it, and don’t expect anything in return”, added Binde.

Mr. Unhjem was flown to Minot. He is in stable condition. According to the family he will have to spend quite a while recovering.

As for the neighbors' crops, so many of them showed up to help it took only seven hours for the farmers to harvest the Unhjems' 1,000 acres of crops over the weekend. They had plenty of time to go back and take care of their own.

While reading this story I did a little digging and found a few videos of other cases like this that tugged at my heart strings.

God bless the good people that farm America.

