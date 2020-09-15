Foreigner Concert at Casper Events Center Postponed Again to April 14th, 2021

Multi-platinum recording artists Foreigner were originally scheduled to play at the Casper Events Center March 23rd, 2020, but that date was pushed back to October 22nd due to covid-19 concerns. The concert has once again been postponed to April 14th, 2021.

According to a press release sent by the Casper Events Center, "Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund."

In early 2020, Casper choir groups were given the chance to compete for an opportunity to join Foreigner on stage for their song "I Want To Know What Love Is". The Kelly Walsh Jazz Choir was the winner of this competition. It is unclear at this point if the choir will be joining the group on stage on the rescheduled date.

Tickets can be purchased at SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.