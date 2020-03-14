Foreigner Concert at Casper Events Center Will Be Postponed
The Foreigner concert scheduled March 23rd at the Casper Events Center has been postponed according to a press release sent by CEC.
"Due to the current state of the nation, the Foreigner concert is being Postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced in the coming days and at this time, refunds are not available.
Once the reschedule date is announced, all previously purchased tickets will
be honored."
