Foreigner Concert at Casper Event Center Rescheduled For October

In light of current health concerns, the upcoming Foreigner concert on March 23rd, 2020 has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available.

Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.

Founded in 1976, FOREIGNER‘s debut album produced the hits “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way From Home.” The album Double Vision followed, as did a string of hits including “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You.” Those songs helped give FOREIGNER‘s next album, 4, its impressive run at #1 on the Billboard chart. At the zenith of 80’s sound, FOREIGNER‘s fifth album, Agent Provocateur, gave the world the incredible #1 global hit,” I Want To Know What Love Is.” This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song “Waiting For A Girl Like You.”

Their latest release is The Greatest Hits Of Foreigner Live In Concert. FOREIGNER is donating its worldwide #1 hit song, “I Want To Know What Love Is” to the Shriners Hospitals for Children for their 2019 advertising campaign. The band is also donating proceeds from sales of this album to the Shriners. This is a major release available at Walmart and retail outlets throughout the country and it is supported by a massive TV campaign by the Shriners.